×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Analysts remain cautious after unemployment drops below 34%

More than 640,000 jobs created after the lifting of all lockdown restrictions and the normalisation of economic activity

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 12:51 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 23 August 2022 - 23:04

SA’s jobs growth defied expectations in the second quarter, pushing the unemployment rate a step closer to prepandemic levels as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions sparked a bout of hiring by employers looking to serve consumers who are eating out, shopping and travelling more.

The figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday came as a surprise given that the economy is broadly expected to have performed poorly in the second quarter due to the KwaZulu-Natal flooding, which devastated one of the country’s major transport hubs, as well as intense load-shedding and depressed business confidence...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.