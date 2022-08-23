Market data including bonds and fuel prices
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Claims could boost Elon Musk's move to pull out of $44bn deal to buy the company
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Vessel was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after Dmitry Pumpyansky reneged on a loan to US bank JPMorgan
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
SA’s jobs growth defied expectations in the second quarter, pushing the unemployment rate a step closer to prepandemic levels as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions sparked a bout of hiring by employers looking to serve consumers who are eating out, shopping and travelling more.
The figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday came as a surprise given that the economy is broadly expected to have performed poorly in the second quarter due to the KwaZulu-Natal flooding, which devastated one of the country’s major transport hubs, as well as intense load-shedding and depressed business confidence...
Analysts remain cautious after unemployment drops below 34%
More than 640,000 jobs created after the lifting of all lockdown restrictions and the normalisation of economic activity
SA's jobs growth defied expectations in the second quarter, pushing the unemployment rate a step closer to prepandemic levels as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions sparked a bout of hiring by employers looking to serve consumers who are eating out, shopping and travelling more.
The figures released by Stats SA on Tuesday came as a surprise given that the economy is broadly expected to have performed poorly in the second quarter due to the KwaZulu-Natal flooding, which devastated one of the country's major transport hubs, as well as intense load-shedding and depressed business confidence...
