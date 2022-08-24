×

Economy

Workers voice their frustration over soaring cost of living

Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%

24 August 2022 - 20:23 Thuletho Zwane and Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 24 August 2022 - 23:01

Hundreds poured into the streets of Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria on Wednesday to demand policymakers address the mounting cost of living in largely peaceful demonstrations that coincided with the release of data showing inflation surged to a 13-year high.

The rallies, organised by Cosatu and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) — the country’s largest labour federations — are the first mass protests against the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose efforts to lift the floundering economy have been dealt a blow by Covid-19 restrictions and the slow pace of pushing the structural reforms that economists say are critical to putting millions into jobs and reducing poverty...

