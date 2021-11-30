Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task teams and act Every day of delay translates into lives lost

“The first, the most powerful, tool we have is vaccination,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on Sunday, during what was lauded as among his best efforts since he started giving such addresses after the arrival of Covid-19 in early 2020.

He went on to emphasise what has been displayed in studies and experience across the world, which is that vaccines work and have saved lives, dramatically reducing severe illness, hospitalisation and death for those infected with the virus...