HILARY JOFFE: SA shoots itself in the foot with bungled messaging on Omicron discovery

Back in February, when SA was coming out of its second wave of the coronavirus, the Financial Times’ Joseph Cotterill wrote about the leading edge SA scientists and laboratories that had been developed for HIV and TB but repurposed for the pandemic, enabling the country to identify the Beta variant rapidly.

Beta was the one that started life as the “SA variant” and many will remember how swiftly the UK red-listed us as soon as our scientists went public on their discovery — a listing they took a whole month to impose on India after the Indian or Delta variant emerged...