Travel operators lose nearly R1bn as world bans SA over Omicron variant
British Airways will resume flights to SA on Tuesday
28 November 2021 - 21:47
The tourism industry lost an estimated R1bn at the weekend as the UK, US and some European countries enacted travel bans in response to SA’s transparency about identifying cases due to the new Omicron variant.
Variants drove the previous two Covid-19 waves, but it is unknown if the Omicron variant is more contagious or severe, and if it will outsmart vaccines...
