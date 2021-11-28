Ramaphosa slams travel bans as unscientific and unjustified

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the growing list of countries that have imposed travel restrictions on SA and neighbouring states in response to last week’s detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant to “immediately and urgently” reverse their position.

Describing their position as unscientific and “completely unjustified”, and at odds with an agreement reached at last month’s Group of 20 summit in Rome, he said the travel bans would do nothing to stop the spread of Omicron but would damage fragile regional economies struggling to respond to the pandemic.

Omicron should serve as “a wake-up call to the world” about the dangers of vaccine inequity, which has seen Africa lag the rest of the world in inoculation.

“Until everyone is vaccinated, everyone will be at risk,” he said in an address to the nation on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa said the government had established a task team on mandatory vaccination and was considering making vaccination compulsory “for specific activities and locations.

“We recognise it is complex and difficult, but if we do not address it as a matter of urgency, we will continue to be vulnerable to new variants and will continue to suffer new waves of infection,” he said.

A steadily growing number of companies and universities have introduced compulsory vaccination policies, but large swathes of the economy have yet to do so.