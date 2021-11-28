National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid developments

President met advisers at the weekend to discuss new variant Omicron that’s roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa

28 November 2021 - 19:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: TOBAIS SCHWARZ/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: TOBAIS SCHWARZ/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on Sunday at  8pm  on developments in SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic following the outbreak of a  new variant, Omicron.

This comes after the national coronavirus command council met on Saturday over Omicron that's roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa.

8 hours ago

SA wants countries to reconsider travel bans over Omicron variant

The department of international relations said the travel restrictions were “akin to punishing South Africa”
1 day ago

Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022

Chief medical officer Paul Burton says mRNA vaccines can be adjusted quickly
5 hours ago

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps spreading

Two passengers in Sydney from Southern Africa test positive, with both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated
8 hours ago

61 travellers from SA in Netherlands test positive for Covid-19

The Dutch government banned all air travel from Southern Africa early on Friday
1 day ago
