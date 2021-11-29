World / Africa

Omicron delays African Development Bank investment forum in Ivory Coast

AfDB postpones its annual investment forum as Covid-19 wreaking havoc with global travel

29 November 2021 - 19:50 Ange Aboa
Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: REUTERS
Akinwumi Adesina. Picture: REUTERS

Abidjan  — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has postponed to an unspecified date its planned December 1-3 investment forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, due to health concerns and travel restrictions over the Omicron coronavirus variant, the bank's president said on Monday.

“We were looking forward to attracting more foreign direct investments in Africa, but in life man proposes and God disposes,” AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said during a news conference in Abidjan.

Several heads of state including from SA, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mozambique and a delegation from the US that included investors representing more than $1.6-trillion in assets under management, were expected to attend the forum.

The AfDB said the forum had 118 deals in its pipeline from all eight founding members, with an investment value of more than $110bn.

Adesina said conversations around the funding of projects would continue behind the scene.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant has changed everything. Travel has been cancelled, travel restrictions have been placed here and there. The logistics of travel is very difficult. Delegations that wanted to travel, can’t make it,” Adesina said.

“It is very important that we put safety first, it is for that reason that with a lot of regrets ... we have decided to postpone the Africa Investment Forum,” he said.

Reuters 

Barry Schoub, chair of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines, talks to a Bloomberg panel about the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more Omicron cases emerge

Scotland, Sweden and Portugal report new cases of the Covid-19 variant
World
2 hours ago

Omicron potentially more transmissible, warns top SA scientist

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November
National
6 hours ago

Calm returns to global markets after Omicron sell-off

Investors wait for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy
Markets
9 hours ago

BioNTech working to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine for Omicron variant

BioNTech SE is working to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine to address the omicron variant and expects to have a new version ready within 100 days if ...
National
5 hours ago

Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus variant as Omicron keeps spreading

Two passengers in Sydney from Southern Africa test positive, with both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia detects cases of the new coronavirus ...
World
2.
WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global ...
World
3.
Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more ...
World / Europe
4.
Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ...
News
5.
Leftist Xiomara Castro claims win in Honduran ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Omicron: Keep calm and carry on vaccinating

Life

Gold steadies as concerns over Omicron variant offset stronger dollar

Markets

Travel operators lose nearly R1bn as world bans SA over Omicron variant

National

Vaccine efficiency against Omicron likely to be strong, health expert says

National / Health

WTO conference delay over Omicron a blow to global vaccine planning

World / Europe

Omicron curbs have airlines, passengers and businesses in a spin

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.