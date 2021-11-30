World

Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA flights landed

‘We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,’ the Dutch public health institute said

30 November 2021 - 13:43 Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer
A view of the entrance to Hotel Ramada near Schipol Airport on November 27 2021, where 61 people that were on the flights from SA tested positive COVID-19 a week after two other people in the Netherlands tested positive for the Omicron variant. Pictures: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER
A view of the entrance to Hotel Ramada near Schipol Airport on November 27 2021, where 61 people that were on the flights from SA tested positive COVID-19 a week after two other people in the Netherlands tested positive for the Omicron variant. Pictures: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Amsterdam — The Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from SA last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on November 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

“We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and November 23,” the RIVM said. “It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa.”

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 61 out of the more than 600 passengers on the SA flights tested positive for Covid-19 and went into quarantine after arriving last Friday.

Dutch authorities are also seeking to contact and test about 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from SA, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe.

In the Netherlands, tougher Covid-19 measures went into effect on Sunday to curb record daily infection rates of more than 20,000 and ease pressure on hospitals. 

Reuters

Travel operators lose nearly R1bn as world bans SA over Omicron variant

The variant has been identified in Botswana, Hong Kong, the UK and Belgium
National
1 day ago

Omicron curbs have airlines, passengers and businesses in a spin

Initial spate of flight bans from Southern Africa gives way to wider-ranging measures
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Couple goes to court to fight ban on same-sex ...
World / Asia
2.
Jerome Powell says Omicron poses downside risk to ...
World / Americas
3.
Omicron delays African Development Bank ...
World / Africa
4.
Barbados ditches Queen Elizabeth
World / Americas
5.
Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

SHABIR MADHI: What SA should do about Omicron now – and what it should not do

Opinion

SA wants countries to reconsider travel bans over Omicron variant

National / Health

Hospitality stocks dive as SA goes back on red list

Markets

EDITORIAL: Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.