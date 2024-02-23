KEVIN MCCALLUM: So life really is not fair — except perhaps …
Andy Rice, a voice of reason in creative living for whom being a ‘creative’ was not just a job
A walk around Zoo Lake is one of Johannesburg’s great treasures, a saunter that is accompanied by the passive-aggressive honks of geese as they warn then dare and then allow you to walk past, but, hey, don’t try that again otherwise I may get up in your face. You get me, honky?
There is little silence around Zoo Lake, but there is noise that does not distract but delights. The lonely silence of a man eating his lunch on a bench. The peak-wearing pensioners talking over each other on their walks lest the other is as deaf as she pretends not to be. The startling questions about life from the drivers and couriers taking some time out in the parking lot of the dead restaurant once known as Moyo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.