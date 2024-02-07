National

OBITUARY: Andy Rice, a big loss to SA’s advertising and marketing industry

He exerted an influence that will continue over many years

BL Premium
07 February 2024 - 19:09
by Jeremy Maggs

Some years ago, I hosted an event for the marketing industry in which a panel of experts were given a series of ads to  review and then asked to comment.

The gimmick was that after the discussion, the audience would hold up either a red or a green card, signalling approval of disapproval and if they had been swayed at all by the conversation...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.