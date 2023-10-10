TOM EATON: SA needs hard yards not a heavenly coup
Songezo Zibi offers refreshing earnestness but Mogoeng taps into a national addiction
When President Cyril Ramaphosa is presented with the 2022 census this afternoon he will be brimming with questions. How can there by so many people in the country when he sees so few of them at the club? Did their membership lapse? Where do they summer? And what is this “employment” thing that keeps being mentioned?
I’m being unkind, of course. Ramaphosa is far more in touch with the people than I’ve implied, often spending his afternoons watching them from his balcony in Camps Bay as they sit in traffic far below in their overheating Ferraris or trudge glumly behind their French bulldogs. He sees them: the ordinary folk; the ones who don’t get invited to Davos and have to spend their skiing holidays one town over; the real Himalayan salt of the earth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.