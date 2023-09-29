CHRIS THURMAN: Mystic philosopher Robert Rorich and the pain cave
The trail runner’s plastic art matches the ‘green principle’ behind the Otter African Trail Run
They call it “the Grail of Trail”. It’s a marathon, but the conventional wisdom is that you have to take the 42km distance and double it to get a sense of how tough the course is: rocks, sand, rivers and forests, with thousands of stairs to climb and thousands of metres to ascend. This is the terrain of the Otter African Trail Run, a gruelling sports event in an awe-inspiring location.
In less than a week — gulp — your humble correspondent will be tackling the Otter Challenge. I have a few hundred kilometres of training in my legs. I even bought one of those silly-looking hydration vests. And, thanks to Otter presenting partner EasyEquities, I now have some teammates to chivvy me along (though I can’t quite get my head around the paradox of being part of “Team Easy” for the hardest race I’ll ever run)...
