MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Pioneering new premium wine brands
Transformed production environment has married landless winemakers and growers
27 September 2023 - 05:00
As recently as the late 1980s — so in the dark days of political isolation and statutory state interference — there were fewer than 300 wineries in the country.
The majority were large, high-volume co-operative cellars processing the grapes of thousands of farmers who had vineyards but no means (other than their membership of the co-op) to transform their fruit into wine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.