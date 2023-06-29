Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Heat on governments to fill void as insurers ditch climate insurance

An alternative way is needed to manage risk as companies withdraw from the most vulnerable markets

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

It feels like an apocalyptic moment in history as areas are deemed uninsurable. Wildfires? Severe floods? There will be no insurance coverage when the shock occurs.

It is hard to blame the insurers, which have been haemorrhaging financially. But whose obligation is it to fill the void? The government? If so, it must be done proactively and comprehensively to manage liabilities. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.