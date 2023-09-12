World

WTO says trade blocs are starting to fragment, but no deglobalisation

The Geneva-based body notes sharp rise in unilateral trade restrictions

12 September 2023 - 19:48 Philip Blenkinsop
A delegate arrives before a meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, October 28 2020. REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Geneva — Global tensions have started to fragment trade as rival trading relationships form, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Tuesday, but argued it is premature to declare that globalisation has gone into reverse.

The Geneva-based body said it had observed a sharp rise in unilateral trade restrictions and a growing view that co-operation with a more limited group of friendly counties and “de-risking” was the right course.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, trade between two blocs of countries with different UN voting patterns has grown by between 4% and 6% slower than trade within these blocs.

The report said changes in the geopolitical landscape have implications for global security, inequality and the accelerating climate crisis.

“Trade is increasingly seen as part of the problem rather than part of the solution to these challenges,” said the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which publishes the yearly report. Yet, international trade plays an indispensable role in creating a more secure, inclusive and sustainable world.

In the latest UN vote related to Ukraine, calling on Russia to withdraw its troops, 141 members voted in favour. Seven voted against and 32 abstained, including China, India and SA.

The WTO report said the divergence, which excludes figures for Russia and Ukraine, had been similar for foreign direct investment.

Trade flows between China and the US had realigned, with increases for products not subject to tariffs and sharp reductions for some categories such as pharmaceutical products and semiconductors.

“The China-USA story is a very important one there in the data, but it’s not limited to that,” WTO chief economist Ralph Ossa said.

Trade concerns raised at WTO committees, seen as early warning indicators, have spiked as unilateral trade restrictions have grown.

However, overall trade had continued to grow, even between the US and China where trade reached a record high in 2022, and the WTO said the worst predictions of supply shortages and sharply higher food prices had not materialised.

The report points to the rapid expansion of trade in digital services and environmental goods, but said a further increase in unilateral measures could yet fragment the world economy.

It argues a renewed drive towards integration — “re-globalisation” — is the way to tackle current problems of security, poverty and climate change.

WTO is the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations.

With Staff Writer

Reuters 

Brics leaders firm on commitment to new world order

Multipolar world is the best way to address the common challenges facing humanity, say leaders ahead of Johannesburg summit
National
2 weeks ago

EMILE MYBURGH: The world has gone full circle, taking roads it avoided 30 years ago

It seems that in 2023 we have turned our backs on working together for the shared good of all
Opinion
1 week ago

WTO rules against China’s retaliatory tariffs on US imports

Chinese duties ‘inconsistent’ with World Trade Organisation obligations, says dispute settlement panel
World
3 weeks ago
