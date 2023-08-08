MICHAEL BLEBY: More winners, fewer losers in women’s soccer
It’s got a long way to go, but Fifa has scaled up payments and prize money for World Cup players
08 August 2023 - 05:00
In 12 days it’ll all be over bar the counting. When the Women’s World Cup ends in Sydney on August 20, organiser Fifa will start paying out the minimum $30,000 per player it guaranteed ahead of this tournament.
The payments, rising to $60,000 per player in teams making it to the knockout stage — hello, Banyana Banyana — and climbing to $270,000 for the final, will go to each of the 23 players in the winning squad directly for the first time. They won’t have to wait for payments to trickle down — or not — from domestic federations...
