The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
The long-term effect of the Momentum Proteas reaching the final of the T20 World Cup will take a couple of years to be fully appreciated — but only if sponsors and broadcasters continue to support the women’s game and recognise the value in treating it as equal to the men’s version.
More girls and women are playing cricket than ever around the world and it stands to reason that, given sufficient airtime and exposure, it will attract a similar audience. Cricket Australia has been the pioneer in equality between the sexes, which is why the women’s team are so far ahead of every other nation. ..
NEIL MANTHORP: Women’s cricket is set to become as popular as men’s
