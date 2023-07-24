Manufacturing decline over 16 years starves SA of growth and jobs
New Stats SA report reveals a story of high unemployment and weak policy support
24 July 2023 - 23:24
SA’s manufacturing sector has been on a downward trend for 16 years, eroding its contribution to GDP and leading to a big drop in jobs, a new Stats SA report showed on Monday.
The findings of the report, a valuable source of information for policymakers, businesses and researchers, could be seen as a sign that the sector lacked industrial policy support to withstand and thrive under global competitive pressures...
