Chicken prices set to rise as tariffs are reinstated
Move to shield local poultry industry will pile up to 265% duty on big importers
03 August 2023 - 10:50
Chicken prices are set to rise as antidumping duties, which had been suspended for 12 months, are reintroduced on bone-in chicken portions from five countries to protect the local poultry industry.
The industry, which has faced pressure from high feed costs and frequent power interruptions that have affected production, has complained that it cannot compete with imported chicken, which it claims is sold more cheaply in SA than where it is produced...
