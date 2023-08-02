JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Lessons from India can help SA communities torn by conflict
Social and economic upliftment can be achieved through grassroots collective efforts
02 August 2023 - 05:00
Parts of SA are increasingly resembling conflict zones, based on the number of deaths and the disruptions to the lives of residents, including cutting people off from social and economic opportunities and the distortion of social interactions between or within communities.
Examples of this include the recurring violence in Diepsloot — a township on the northern edge of the Johannesburg metropolitan area — the wars involving the illegal miners (the zama zamas), as well as endemic general crime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.