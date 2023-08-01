NEIL MANTHORP: Our sporting heroes dare not lose the common touch
They must never look too good, nor talk too wise
01 August 2023 - 04:59
It’s not just cricket which has tended to provide its greatest players with underwhelming departures, it tends to happen with other sports in SA, too.
Sometimes it’s down to bad luck and unfortunate timing, but there have been more than enough opportunities in recent decades to laud the retirements of great players which have not been taken...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.