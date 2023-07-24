NEIL MANTHORP: Clash of fixtures is really not unlike gambling
CSA’s commitment to SA20 means that 20 to 30 of our best players will be unavailable for two World Test Championship games in New Zealand
It is ironically appropriate that Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki should reference gambling when it comes to the unfortunate clash of fixtures between the Proteas Test series against New Zealand in February next year and the final 10 days or so of the SA20’s second season. SA’s premier T20 tournament is, after all, sponsored by one of the industry’s main players.
“Because of our contractual obligations to the SA20, and because I’ve bet and Cricket SA have bet everything on the SA20, we have to guarantee players for the SA20,” Moseki explained over the weekend. For those readers who may have missed the news, this commitment to the domestic competition means that anywhere between 20 and 30 of the country’s best cricketers will be unavailable for selection to play two World Test Championship fixtures in New Zealand...
