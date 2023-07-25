DUMA GQUBULE: Xenophobic statements by ANC leaders disturbing
Scapegoating of international migrants may be a desperate attempt to get votes
My parents sent me, at the age of 11, to the best school in the world. Gandhi Maseko, my best friend, had jumped a fence to Eswatini at the age of one with his parents who joined the ANC.
There were children from all over the world, most from other African countries. I joined the ANC in Eswatini at the age of 14. My father, a church leader, always reminded us that: “It is the Methodist Church of Southern Africa not South Africa.” On holidays to neighbouring countries, we would stay in the bishop’s house. The most memorable holiday was the one to Zimbabwe. I have been to the country more times than Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now