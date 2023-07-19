EXPLAINER: Zimbabwe’s 2023 election

Voters head to the polls on August 23 to cast their ballots in what is essentially a two-horse race
19 July 2023 - 14:05 Nelson Banya and Nyasha Chingono
The economy remains the top electoral issue, as citizens grapple with hyper-inflation, high unemployment, acute shortages of electricity and soaring prices. Picture: 123RF
Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, against the backdrop of an extended economic crisis and accusations of a government crackdown against its opponents.
WHO IS RUNNING?
There are 11 candidates vying for the presidency, but the main contenders are the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, from the governing Zanu-PF and Nelson Chamisa, 45, of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Mnangagwa, a former spy chief who took over after longtime leader Robert Mugabe was toppled in a 2017 military coup, is seeking a second term after narrowly defeating Chamisa in a disputed 2018 election.
Political analysts say the race is tilted in favour of Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, which has governed Zimbabwe since 1980 and looks set to exploit its control of state institutions to retain power. State media give little airtime to the opposition and police routinely stop its campaign rallies.
The CCC is pinning its hopes on growing frustration with Zanu-PF’s mishandling of the economy.
WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES?
The economy remains top of the agenda in mineral-rich Zimbabwe. Hopes that it would rebound under Mnangagwa quickly faded, leaving citizens grappling with acute shortages of electricity and soaring prices.
Annual inflation reached 176% in June, among the highest in the world. The Zimbabwe dollar, reintroduced by Mnangagwa in 2019 after a decade of dollarisation, has depreciated by more than 80% this year.
Unemployment remains rampant, an important electoral issue for voters under the age of 35, who make up 70% of the population.
The country is saddled with $14bn (about R250bn) of foreign debt — almost half of which is in arrears — and has also struggled to attract international capital to revamp its infrastructure and sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and mining.
To clear the debt, owed mostly to multilateral financiers and bilateral lenders, Zimbabwe needs to normalise ties with Western nations, something Mnangagwa has struggled to do despite early promises to pursue a different course to his predecessor.
Zimbabwe fell out with the West in 2000 over allegations of human rights abuses, disputed elections and the violent seizure of white-owned farms. Western governments say Mnangagwa hasn’t implemented sufficient reforms to justify full restoration of ties and financial support.
WHAT DO THE CANDIDATES OFFER?
Mnangagwa, whose campaign speeches are often punctuated with nationalist rhetoric reminiscent of the African independence struggles, says his government has created opportunities for locals in the economy, including policies that support their involvement in sectors such as mining and agriculture.
Chamisa says Mnangagwa’s policies favour a small, connected elite. He has pledged to grow the economy, fight corruption and end the country’s isolation. A CCC government would impose fiscal discipline, restore respect for human and property rights and attract investment, Chamisa says.
WHAT ARE THE MECHANICS OF THE ELECTIONS?
About 6.6-million people are registered to vote in this year’s poll, more than the 5.7-million registered in 2018, according the electoral commission.
To secure the presidency, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on October 2.
Parliamentary and local council candidates need only a simple majority of votes cast.
Despite a sizeable population living outside the country, mostly in SA, citizens abroad aren’t allowed to vote.
Reuters
