JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Citizens need information that can help them hold government to account
The City of Joburg’s Integrated Development Plan for 2020/21 is a 387-page document that only the worst of insomniacs would read
26 July 2023 - 05:00
There is an urgent need to review the relevance of information that municipalities as well as the other two spheres of government — national and provincial — make available to the public.
Making information accessible to the public is not only about “transparency”, which can easily turn into a tick-the-box exercise, but about enabling citizens to track how well a government is responding to their needs and then hold the politicians and administrators to account...
