NICOLE FRITZ: SA must take the lead in urging global framework for treatment of migrants
SA and the UK are countries many migrants seek to reach, but both would like to stem that flow
The Gauteng High Court’s judgment holding unlawful and setting aside the minister of home affairs’ decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) was delivered on the same day that the UK’s Court of Appeal determined that the UK government’s policy seeking to relocate certain asylum seekers to Rwanda was similarly unlawful.
These two cases relate to different categories of migrants. In the first to Zimbabwean nationals who have lived in SA perfectly legally for about 15 years under a special dispensation regime that grants them lawful stay; in the second to those recently arrived in the UK, typically by crossing the English channel in small boats, and seeking asylum or refugee status...
