GRACELIN BASKARAN: Labour affected in more ways than one by climate crisis
27 July 2023 - 05:00
We spend a lot of time talking about how to address climate change: we’ll drive electric cars, use renewable energy, fly less and eat less meat, and so on. But there’s been a matter that’s simply not discussed enough — how do we get our workforce through this? We have a labour crisis coming at us...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.