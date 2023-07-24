Dozens killed in Algeria as heatwave fuels wildfires
Temperatures of 49°C recorded in some cities in Tunisia
24 July 2023 - 21:40 Lamine Chikhi and Nayera Abdalla
Smoke rises from a fire near Bejaia, Algeria, July 24 2023, in this screenshot from social media. Picture: AMMOURI ABDERAHMANE/REUTERS
Algiers — Twenty-five people including 10 soldiers were killed in forest fires in Algeria on Monday, in the mountainous regions of Bejaia and Bouira, Algerian authorities said, as a heatwave spreads across North Africa and southern Europe.
About 7,500 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said.
The interior ministry said that it is continuing its firefighting operations in the Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda regions.
About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.
An intense heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49°C recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.
In Tunisia, wildfires swept through the border town of Melloula. Witnesses said fires that had begun in mountainous areas had reached some people’s homes in the town and forced hundreds of families to flee.
A civil protection official said that they had evacuated hundreds of the town’s residents by land and by sea, in fishermen’s boats and coastguard vessels.
Reuters
