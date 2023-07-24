World / Africa

Dozens killed in Algeria as heatwave fuels wildfires

Temperatures of 49°C recorded in some cities in Tunisia

24 July 2023 - 21:40 Lamine Chikhi and Nayera Abdalla
Smoke rises from a fire near Bejaia, Algeria, July 24 2023, in this screenshot from social media. Picture: AMMOURI ABDERAHMANE/REUTERS
Smoke rises from a fire near Bejaia, Algeria, July 24 2023, in this screenshot from social media. Picture: AMMOURI ABDERAHMANE/REUTERS

Algiers  — Twenty-five people including 10 soldiers were killed in forest fires in Algeria on Monday, in the mountainous regions of Bejaia and Bouira, Algerian authorities said, as a heatwave spreads across North Africa and southern Europe.

About 7,500 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said.

The interior ministry said that it is continuing its firefighting operations in the Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.

An intense heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49°C recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.

In Tunisia, wildfires swept through the border town of Melloula. Witnesses said fires that had begun in mountainous areas had reached some people’s homes in the town and forced hundreds of families to flee.

A civil protection official said that they had evacuated hundreds of the town’s residents by land and by sea, in fishermen’s boats and coastguard vessels.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Zimbabwe’s consumer inflation falls 15% in July
News
2.
Dozens killed in Algeria as heatwave fuels ...
World / Africa
3.
Iraq condemns burning of Koran in Copenhagen
World
4.
Sam Altman goes global with Worldcoin crypto ...
World / Americas
5.
Police remove Greta Thunberg from protest for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Beijing braces for floods as inland areas battle with intense heat

World / Asia

Heatwaves fan global alarm, sparking disaster warnings

World

NOMHLE NGWENYA: Severe weather events are becoming a national crisis

Opinion

Europe’s scorching summers expected to change tourist patterns

World / Europe

2023 set to be the warmest year since record-keeping began

News

Power and water cuts hit Joburg hard in cold spell

National

Record-breaking heat around world sparks alarm about climate change

News

Dry winter raises spectre of 2022 wildfire reprise in southern Europe

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.