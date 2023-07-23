Cyril Ramaphosa ally elected ANC Women’s League president
Bathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election, trumped by deputy minister in the presidency Sisisi Tolashe
23 July 2023 - 20:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally and deputy minister in the presidency Sisisi Tolashe was elected leader of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) with 1,729 votes during a tightly contested election on Sunday.
Tolashe, the deputy minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, trumped former ANCWL president and erstwhile social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election, but received only 170 votes. Another challenger for the top position was Thembeka Mchunu, wife of water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, who trailed Tolashe with 1,038 votes...
