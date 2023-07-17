Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Too much time and energy spent on things that will never happen

National Health Insurance and state banks are among the most notable examples

17 July 2023 - 05:00 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

It’s funny how there can be complete obsessions with things that will never happen.

One might argue that it’s better to keep politicians busy with things that aren’t going to happen than making worse the situation with things that could. But such an argument — given the state of the country at present — seems to miss the mark...

