Plans for state-owned Gauteng bank steam ahead
The bank proposed by Gauteng’s government will focus on providing access to credit and other retail products to township-based SMMEs
13 July 2023 - 15:52
The Gauteng government is pushing ahead with plans to establish a state-owned bank that would engage in a full spread of banking activities, such as credit facilities, after completing a due-diligence process to clear legal hurdles.
The proposed bank will not compete with the proposed state-owned bank by the national government, finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo says...
