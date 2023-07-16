THABILE WONCI: Vital step closer to a state bank
Uncoupling Postbank from Post Office makes it much easier to create a financial system that serves the poor
16 July 2023 - 07:30
When the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed the South African Postbank Ltd Amendment Bill last week, it was a seminal moment in addressing one of the government’s long-standing policy positions, creating a state bank.
The current financial system, dominated by large commercial banks that command the bulk of the market share alongside hybrid structures such as mutual banks and developmental finance institutions, has failed to address key issues relating to financial inclusion and access...
