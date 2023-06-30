Gold remains at near four-month lows as Federal Reserve signals two more interest rate hikes by the year-end
The investment market landscape, and indeed the globe at large, is one of multipolarity. Views, opinions, outlooks and perspectives alike could not be more divergent than they now are. Part of this is due to the access to unfiltered information that is often tailored to individual preferences. There are of course benefits to this, which include individualism, freedom of thought and expression, and hopefully increased innovation as we each learn to look at things differently.
However, there are some negatives as well. For starters, verifying the credibility of the information and its source is something that most are unwilling to engage in, though it could not be more crucial than it is today. Further, instead of increased understanding of each other and how we see the world differently, it seems to have divided us even more, with each camp refusing to understand the other’s perspectives. In a world that should be filled with colour, we often see things as black and white....
TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: Navigating uncertainty as fears of a global recession rise
The idea of a recession is never comforting but it is a normal part of the economic cycle and often a necessity to reset markets and economies
