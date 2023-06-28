No time for pessimism so let’s get on with it

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Unless you’ve been in a hermetically sealed capsule, you’ll know that our beautiful, beloved country is in a tight spot: our energy crisis has combined with rising inflation, interest rates and living costs, putting millions of us in financial stress.
We also have bigger, international challenges: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to warp the global economy, and we face the existential crisis of climate change.
So, yes, things are pretty bleak. But we must get through. At a recent conference on climate change and energy Presidential Climate Change Commission head Crispian Olver said: “We don’t have the luxury of pessimism” and that really struck a chord.
SA remains a country of vast potential. To realise that potential — rather than remain “the economy of the future and destined to remain so” — we can and must address a few crucial stumbling-blocks. Without doing so we doom our economy to the doldrums indefinitely.
Business, local and national government, and civil society where feasible must address the infrastructure crisis; without the arteries of road and rail our economy stands scant chance of recovery.
Operation Vulindlela, the joint initiative of the presidency and the National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and support economic recovery, is working hard to expedite business involvement in the country’s railways and ports.
As a manufacturer and exporter of motor vehicles to 100 markets worldwide, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa obviously has a vested interest in seeing this effort succeed and to participate in the process however we can.
Public-private partnerships at SA’s container terminals could help elevate their performance, with enormous economic benefits as exports care boosted by the weak rand. The Durban, Ngqura and Cape Town container terminals are now in the bottom five of the 370 such facilities in the World Bank’s most recent Container Port Performance Index.
The Durban facility averages 18 container-crane moves an hour, compared with global best practice of 40, while vessel waiting-times at Durban are 41 hours longer than at Dakar and 60 hours longer than the global median.
Reviving our rail and port system won’t be easy or quick: Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is already seeking state intervention after a spike of cable theft on the line from Durban to Gauteng nearly shut the line.
At one point there 30 trains that had come to a halt due to the crime spree. The corridor ran at an operating capacity of 85% last May and that was cut to 25%, or just four hours a day.
In the previous financial year nearly 600km of cable was stolen, leading TFR to budget R1.4bn for security. The SA Freight Forwarders Association says the rail network capacity has fallen from nearly 230-million tonnes of freight in 2017 to 179-million tonnes in 2021. Cable theft costs R57bn a year and hobbles the economy.
It prompted Mel Meltzer, founder of fund manager Platinum Portfolios, to write recently that SA’s 21 ,000km of railway once accounted for 80% of Africa’s entire rail network but it has been reduced to a national crisis by decades of underinvestment, mismanagement and theft. Almost 90% of SA’s freight now moves by road.
India, our partner in the Brics bloc, has increased freight volumes by 370% in the past 20 years while SA’s has plummeted. Every effort must be made to address this scourge and revive the viability of rail freight. Success will have multiple benefits; besides ensuring the effective transport of goods, it will relieve the huge pressure on our road system.
The past decade has seen a growth of almost 50% in road freight transport, with heavy goods vehicles accounting for 34% of traffic on the N3 highway. The N2 between Mpumalanga and the Richards Bay Coal Terminal — Africa’s biggest — is buckling under a 700% increase in coal exports since Russia invaded Ukraine. Other routes have seen similar increases, with growing congestion, travel-time and carbon emissions.
Reducing the overload on our roads could have the knock-on effect of reducing road accidents. The Department of Transport told parliament’s select committee on transport, public service & administration, public works & infrastructure that traffic accidents have cost the SA economy R1-trillion over the past seven years.
We have to grasp the nettle of the infrastructure investment; not only does it create job opportunities and stimulate economic activity in the short term during the construction phase, it also creates a corridor for long-term growth because we’re able to move our manufactured goods to ports for export.
Investment by the state in large-scale infrastructure projects is fundamental to economic growth and was the way China, another Brics partner, has continued to protect its economy from recession.
There are no downsides to private sector involvement in the crucial arteries and access points of our economy. But we need commitment and a sense of urgency all round. There’s no reason for not succeeding, but to get it right we must do so together.
• Groenewald is CEO of the Automobile Association of SA, and Hill is Ford Motor Company president for Africa.
