KABELO KHUMALO: Band of warlords - Putin and Prigozhin looking for a Ukraine offramp

The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two bloodthirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing — and blame others

30 June 2023 - 10:45 Kabelo Khumalo

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has drawn so much scorn and ill will that any sign of his weakness will eke out excitement if not anticipation of his “imminent” fall from power in many parts of the free world.

This is where most people of good conscience found themselves one winter weekend when one bandit pretended to overthrow another...

