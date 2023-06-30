Emerging market currencies face headwinds due to robust US data and the potential for higher US rates
The firmer rand against the dollar accounts for most of the expected decline in petrol prices
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Pothole Patrol initiative has repaired about 175,000 potholes since initiation
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
40,000 officers were deployed on Thursday night in a bid to quell a third night of unrest
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has drawn so much scorn and ill will that any sign of his weakness will eke out excitement if not anticipation of his “imminent” fall from power in many parts of the free world.
This is where most people of good conscience found themselves one winter weekend when one bandit pretended to overthrow another...
KABELO KHUMALO: Band of warlords - Putin and Prigozhin looking for a Ukraine offramp
