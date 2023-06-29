SA Reserve Bank stalls bid by Russia and India to bypass dollar

Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Putin critic is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Ukraine's leader during the US campaign
Briton will have at least half a dozen stages to add one to his total
Discreet armouring package offers B4 ballistic protection for luxury mini bus
Russia and India have approached the SA government about the possibility of interlinking payment infrastructure for settlement in their own currencies, but the Reserve Bank has proposed that attention be given to other priorities.
The move by Russia and India comes amid discussions within the Brics grouping about avoiding the use of third currencies in transactions and to rather embed settlement in their own currencies. This is in line with the Brics’ wish to lessen the dollar’s dominance over their economies — a sentiment mirrored in the replacement of dollar-based trading by a number of developing countries...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA Reserve Bank stalls bid by Russia and India to bypass dollar
Africa must be priority over interlinking payment system for India and Russia
Russia and India have approached the SA government about the possibility of interlinking payment infrastructure for settlement in their own currencies, but the Reserve Bank has proposed that attention be given to other priorities.
The move by Russia and India comes amid discussions within the Brics grouping about avoiding the use of third currencies in transactions and to rather embed settlement in their own currencies. This is in line with the Brics’ wish to lessen the dollar’s dominance over their economies — a sentiment mirrored in the replacement of dollar-based trading by a number of developing countries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.