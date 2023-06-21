WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s huge maize surplus can meet Zim’s mounting demand

Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
Solar and wind power is far too costly and unreliable to depend on
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Growthpoint will allocate shares to a special-purpose CSI Trust, which will use dividends from its Growthpoint shares to fund initiatives
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Special Rapporteur says junta has failed to honour peace pledges
The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
From a maize-supply perspective, SA is in a relatively strong position. According to recent estimates by the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC), the country’s 2022/23 commercial maize production could reach 16.1-million tonnes, up 5% year-on-year and the third largest on record.
Given that SA’s annual maize need for domestic consumption is roughly 12-million tonnes, the country could have over 3-million tonnes for export markets in the 2023/24 marketing year, which started in May (this marketing year corresponds with the 2022/23 production year). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s huge maize surplus can meet Zim’s mounting demand
Maize imports of our neighbour to the north could rise markedly in the 2023/24 marketing year
From a maize-supply perspective, SA is in a relatively strong position. According to recent estimates by the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC), the country’s 2022/23 commercial maize production could reach 16.1-million tonnes, up 5% year-on-year and the third largest on record.
Given that SA’s annual maize need for domestic consumption is roughly 12-million tonnes, the country could have over 3-million tonnes for export markets in the 2023/24 marketing year, which started in May (this marketing year corresponds with the 2022/23 production year). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.