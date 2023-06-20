Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country.
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
The sphere of artificial intelligence (AI) is simultaneously filled with foreboding doom and promising innovation.
It’s a divisive technology that seems to be either humanity’s boon or bane, depending on which expert opinion you subscribe to. A flurry of reports has shed light on this paradox, bringing to the forefront a dichotomy of beliefs among industry leaders...
JOHAN STEYN: Fears about AI apocalypse could be overblown
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
