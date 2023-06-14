Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Brain-computer interfaces: transforming how we work

Capturing electrical impulses in the brain enables interaction with external devices without physical movement

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 05:00

In a world where agility and innovation dictate business success, technology continually challenges the boundaries of the conceivable. An emerging technology, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), promises to redefine our interaction with the digital landscape. BCIs, technologies that bridge the human brain and external hardware, have the potential to transform how we work, creating a seamless fusion of human thoughts and digital command execution.

BCIs work by capturing the electrical impulses emitted by neurons in the brain, enabling interaction with external devices without physical movement. This cutting-edge technology, combined with convolutional neural networks (CNNs), presents an unparalleled opportunity for decoding the human brain's intricate functionality. CNNs, a specialised kind of artificial neural network, excel at processing grid-like data such as brain scans, thus providing an effective tool for interpreting complex brain signals...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.