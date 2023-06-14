Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
In a world where agility and innovation dictate business success, technology continually challenges the boundaries of the conceivable. An emerging technology, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), promises to redefine our interaction with the digital landscape. BCIs, technologies that bridge the human brain and external hardware, have the potential to transform how we work, creating a seamless fusion of human thoughts and digital command execution.
BCIs work by capturing the electrical impulses emitted by neurons in the brain, enabling interaction with external devices without physical movement. This cutting-edge technology, combined with convolutional neural networks (CNNs), presents an unparalleled opportunity for decoding the human brain's intricate functionality. CNNs, a specialised kind of artificial neural network, excel at processing grid-like data such as brain scans, thus providing an effective tool for interpreting complex brain signals...
JOHAN STEYN: Brain-computer interfaces: transforming how we work
Capturing electrical impulses in the brain enables interaction with external devices without physical movement
