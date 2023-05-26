Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Elon Musk’s Neuralink wins FDA approval for first human trials

Despite earlier struggles and ongoing investigations, the billionaire’s neurotechnology company gets official go-ahead in the US to test its brain implant technology on people

26 May 2023 - 11:37 Akriti Sharma and Rachael Levy
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Elon Musk’ brain-implant company, Neuralink, on Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the green light to its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone after earlier struggles to gain approval.

The FDA nod “represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people”, Neuralink said in a tweet. It did not elaborate on the aims of the study, saying only that it was not recruiting yet and more details would be available soon.

Neuralink and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Musk envisions brain implants could cure a range of conditions including obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia as well as enabling web browsing and telepathy. He made headlines late last year when he said he was so confident in the devices’ safety that he would be willing to implant them in his children.

On at least four occasions since 2019, Musk predicted Neuralink would begin human trials. But the company only sought FDA approval in early 2022 and the agency rejected the application, seven current and former employees told Reuters in March.

The FDA had pointed out several concerns to Neuralink that needed to be addressed before sanctioning human trials, according to the employees. Major issues involved the lithium battery of the device, the possibility of the implant’s wires migrating within the brain, and the challenge of safely extracting the device without damaging brain tissue.

Neuralink, founded in 2016, has been the subject of several federal probes.

In May, US legislators urged regulators to investigate whether the makeup of a panel overseeing animal testing at Neuralink contributed to botched and rushed experiments.

The department of transportation is separately probing whether Neuralink illegally transported dangerous pathogens on chips removed from monkey brains without proper containment measures.

Neuralink is also under investigation by the US department of agriculture (USDA) for potential animal-welfare violations. This probe has also been looking at the USDA’s oversight of Neuralink.

Neuralink has not responded to requests for comment on the probes.

Reuters

Despite history of missed deadlines, Elon Musk says brain chip trials will start soon

Musk's Neuralink last held a public presentation more than a year ago
Companies
5 months ago

Musk’s Ayn Rand fantasy doomed to dissolve in prosaic reality

Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
Life
5 months ago

‘Chief twit’ will now also be CEO of his new company

Analysts say running four companies could stretch Elon Musk thin
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Stefanutti Stocks wagers on winning Eskom dispute
Companies / Industrials
2.
Nampak finds buyer for Tanzania property
Companies / Industrials
3.
Momentum appoints Jeanette Marais as new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
HCI coins it as its coal burns bright
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: ‘The Kissinger’ and the future of AI

Opinion

DUNCAN McLEOD: What comes after the smartphone?

Opinion

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Mind-controlled Tesla for the New Year

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.