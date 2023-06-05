Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why you should prioritise function over form

I

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 05:00 DEVLIN BROWN

Q: How should I measure my progress: how I look in clothes and in the mirror, or how I feel and perform in the gym or on the road?

Form versus function, the great dilemma that drives us all mad. When you feel better you tend to look better, and if you look better you tend to perform better — but that is not always the case...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.