ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Harry Belafonte: a life of music and social activism
Harry Belafonte, who recently died in New York at the age of 96, was a pioneering singer-actor who used his fame and wealth to support social causes.
Strikingly handsome and multitalented, Belafonte was the first artist to have sold 1-million records with his 1956 Calypso album. He was born in New York on March 1 1927, growing up in poverty. His Martiniquan father, Harold senior, worked as a chef on merchant ships, while his Jamaican mother, Melvine, was a domestic servant. ..
