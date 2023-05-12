Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Producers beware, don’t fall for price signal stories

It would be a grave mistake to build policies around these indices

BL Premium
12 May 2023 - 05:00 Gracelin Baskaran

Price signals have given commodities strategists, politicians and economists a run for their money in the past few years. My suggestion: use prudent judgment. 

For example, price signals from the oil and gas market would suggest that developing new assets in Sub-Saharan Africa could be a good move. But the signals don’t capture the enormous uncertainty experienced by carbon-rich countries. The potent combination of environmental regulations, consumer behaviour and technological changes will lead to a significant drop in fossil fuel prices over the next 10 years. Oil and gas reserves can last up to roughly 50 years, so following price signals could generate stranded assets in the not-so-distant future.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.