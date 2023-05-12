GRACELIN BASKARAN: Producers beware, don’t fall for price signal stories

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for a weekly decline
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
Price signals have given commodities strategists, politicians and economists a run for their money in the past few years. My suggestion: use prudent judgment.
For example, price signals from the oil and gas market would suggest that developing new assets in Sub-Saharan Africa could be a good move. But the signals don’t capture the enormous uncertainty experienced by carbon-rich countries. The potent combination of environmental regulations, consumer behaviour and technological changes will lead to a significant drop in fossil fuel prices over the next 10 years. Oil and gas reserves can last up to roughly 50 years, so following price signals could generate stranded assets in the not-so-distant future. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Producers beware, don’t fall for price signal stories
It would be a grave mistake to build policies around these indices
Price signals have given commodities strategists, politicians and economists a run for their money in the past few years. My suggestion: use prudent judgment.
For example, price signals from the oil and gas market would suggest that developing new assets in Sub-Saharan Africa could be a good move. But the signals don’t capture the enormous uncertainty experienced by carbon-rich countries. The potent combination of environmental regulations, consumer behaviour and technological changes will lead to a significant drop in fossil fuel prices over the next 10 years. Oil and gas reserves can last up to roughly 50 years, so following price signals could generate stranded assets in the not-so-distant future. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.