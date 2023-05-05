This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Economy

SA's motor trade surplus almost halved in 2022

Imported cars, floods and four-month shutdown of Toyota SA’s Durban assembly plant dented export earnings

05 May 2023 - 16:21 David Furlonger
Cars for export are loaded onto a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, China. File photo: REUTERS

The SA motor industry’s trade surplus almost halved last year as record numbers of imported cars entered the local market and the floods-induced, four-month shutdown of Toyota SA’s Durban assembly plant dented export earnings.

Figures released on Friday by the Automotive Industry Export Council (AIEC) show the industry exported a record R227.3bn of vehicles and components in 2022 — a 9.5% improvement on the previous year’s R207.5bn.

The value of imports, however, grew by nearly 24%, from R168.4bn to R207.7bn. The figures do not include aftermarket spare parts. The result was a R19.6bn trade surplus — down from R39.1bn in 2021 and the lowest since 2018’s R16.8bn.

The AIEC’s latest export manual shows that car and bakkie imports rose by 23.5% last year, from 262,281 to 323,800. Toyota accounted for some of this growth, to compensate for vehicles it could not build locally.

Vehicle exports also increased sharply, from 298,020 to 351,785. Their value grew from R138.3bn to R157bn. Components export earnings improved from R69.2bn to R70.3bn. The main source of imported vehicles was India, accounting for 51.2% of the total. China overtook Germany for second spot, with 10.8%.

Germany, however, remained the SA motor industry’s main trade partner. SA exported R71.5bn of goods and imported R62.9bn, for combined trade of R134.4bn. Second was the US, with two-way trade of R42.5bn, then China on R34.8bn. 

