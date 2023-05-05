Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
The SA motor industry’s trade surplus almost halved last year as record numbers of imported cars entered the local market and the floods-induced, four-month shutdown of Toyota SA’s Durban assembly plant dented export earnings.
Figures released on Friday by the Automotive Industry Export Council (AIEC) show the industry exported a record R227.3bn of vehicles and components in 2022 — a 9.5% improvement on the previous year’s R207.5bn.
The value of imports, however, grew by nearly 24%, from R168.4bn to R207.7bn. The figures do not include aftermarket spare parts. The result was a R19.6bn trade surplus — down from R39.1bn in 2021 and the lowest since 2018’s R16.8bn.
The AIEC’s latest export manual shows that car and bakkie imports rose by 23.5% last year, from 262,281 to 323,800. Toyota accounted for some of this growth, to compensate for vehicles it could not build locally.
Vehicle exports also increased sharply, from 298,020 to 351,785. Their value grew from R138.3bn to R157bn. Components export earnings improved from R69.2bn to R70.3bn. The main source of imported vehicles was India, accounting for 51.2% of the total. China overtook Germany for second spot, with 10.8%.
Germany, however, remained the SA motor industry’s main trade partner. SA exported R71.5bn of goods and imported R62.9bn, for combined trade of R134.4bn. Second was the US, with two-way trade of R42.5bn, then China on R34.8bn.
SA’s motor trade surplus almost halved in 2022
Imported cars, floods and four-month shutdown of Toyota SA’s Durban assembly plant dented export earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.