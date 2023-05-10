Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: Save the rhino — by saving the rhino hunter industry

The national parks conservation models do not work — we need to try something new

10 May 2023 - 05:00

I’ve been keeping an eye on the trials and tribulations of the world largest rhino breeder, John Hume, for the past few weeks and wondering if his case will finally spark a long overdue conversation on the future of conservation. 

Wildlife breeder Hume has amassed a population of about 2,000 white rhinos on his farm in North West. He has for 30 years been a controversial figure in the conservation community, singlehandedly conserving about 10% of the global rhino population while advocating the scrapping of the 1977 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species’ (Cites) ban on international trade in rhino horn...

