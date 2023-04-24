Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Tshepo Kgadima
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Followers of Christian group believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves
Gunners must win or their Premier League hopes will lie in tatters
The scale model will be an exact replica of the Imola Red Superboss
The imminent dismembering of maverick Rhino conservationist John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project, up for auction from April 26 to May 1 — International Rhino Day — is a critical moment for conservation efforts beyond saving the world’s second-largest land mammal.
It highlights the challenges of sustainably managing and financing large-scale conservation projects, as well as the complexities of the legal rhino horn trade. It also raises questions about the role of captive breeding in conserving endangered species, and the need for robust protection to ensure the survival of wild populations. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Breeding farm for sale is a critical moment for conservation
John Hume’s project, with nearly 2,000 white rhinos, will be put up for auction with a starting bid of $10m
The imminent dismembering of maverick Rhino conservationist John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project, up for auction from April 26 to May 1 — International Rhino Day — is a critical moment for conservation efforts beyond saving the world’s second-largest land mammal.
It highlights the challenges of sustainably managing and financing large-scale conservation projects, as well as the complexities of the legal rhino horn trade. It also raises questions about the role of captive breeding in conserving endangered species, and the need for robust protection to ensure the survival of wild populations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.