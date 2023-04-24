Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Breeding farm for sale is a critical moment for conservation

John Hume’s project, with nearly 2,000 white rhinos, will be put up for auction with a starting bid of $10m

24 April 2023 - 05:04

The imminent dismembering of maverick Rhino conservationist John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project, up for auction from April 26 to May 1 — International Rhino Day — is a critical moment for conservation efforts beyond saving the world’s second-largest land mammal.

It highlights the challenges of sustainably managing and financing large-scale conservation projects, as well as the complexities of the legal rhino horn trade. It also raises questions about the role of captive breeding in conserving endangered species, and the need for robust protection to ensure the survival of wild populations. ..

