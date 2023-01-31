Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
We need coalitions based on a clear set of principles instead of gross political expedience
Judge’s decision lauded but will further delay Zuma arms deal trial
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
Energy crisis hammers industries and will weigh on GDP
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Highlights include fully autonomous driving capability and virtual reality displays
On hearing basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s triumph in heralding the 2022 matric results, one might be led to believe that SA had, through sheer grit and determination, managed to defy grave Covid-19-related learning losses to post record-breaking matric results.
There was a lot of nonsense in her speech about the “resilience” of the Class of 2022 and “the maturity of a system on the rise”, as if this could explain a 44% increase in the number of matric candidates writing the National Senior Certificate since 2019, a 41.6% increase in the number of basic passes and a 50% increase in the number of bachelor passes. The bachelor pass rate (38.4% of all matrics) was also the highest ever, after having hovered around 36% for the last three years...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Misleading matriculants about their competence is short-sighted
Every year the same charade over matric results disguises the failings of our education system
