CLAIRE BISSEKER: Misleading matriculants about their competence is short-sighted

Every year the same charade over matric results disguises the failings of our education system

31 January 2023 - 05:00

On hearing basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s triumph in heralding the 2022 matric results, one might be led to believe that SA had, through sheer grit and determination, managed to defy grave Covid-19-related learning losses to post record-breaking matric results.

There was a lot of nonsense in her speech about the “resilience” of the Class of 2022 and “the maturity of a system on the rise”, as if this could explain a 44% increase in the number of matric candidates writing the National Senior Certificate since 2019, a 41.6% increase in the number of basic passes and a 50% increase in the number of bachelor passes. The bachelor pass rate (38.4% of all matrics) was also the highest ever, after having hovered around 36% for the last three years...

