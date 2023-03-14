CLAIRE BISSEKER: It may be too late to pull SA out of its death spiral

Tokyo banks index on course for steepest drop in nearly six months
Don’t forget to read the bad news in MTN’s earnings report
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Emergency US measures fan investor worries of contagion
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Four members live in the metaverse, their songs, dances, interviews and hairstyles created by artificial intelligence
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
Poets have played a leading role in times of crisis, but today’s respond to Putin’s war with little more than a whimper
Three years ago, as SA suffered under the lash of Covid-19, it seemed we were heading into an economic death spiral. Government progress on economic reform was glacial, and many feared the debt ratio would ultimately top 100% of GDP as growth evaporated.
Economists were right in fearing the reform plan would prove ineffectual, but they were wrong about the fiscus. Whereas in October 2020 the National Treasury was expecting the debt ratio to hit 95% of GDP by 2025, it will now likely be only about 75% in that year, thanks mainly to the windfall of the commodity boom...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: It may be too late to pull SA out of its death spiral
South Africans may no longer be afraid of dying of Covid but many now fear a total grid collapse or that the EFF could access real power
Three years ago, as SA suffered under the lash of Covid-19, it seemed we were heading into an economic death spiral. Government progress on economic reform was glacial, and many feared the debt ratio would ultimately top 100% of GDP as growth evaporated.
Economists were right in fearing the reform plan would prove ineffectual, but they were wrong about the fiscus. Whereas in October 2020 the National Treasury was expecting the debt ratio to hit 95% of GDP by 2025, it will now likely be only about 75% in that year, thanks mainly to the windfall of the commodity boom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.