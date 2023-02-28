Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
A state of exception in 2022 suspended basic human rights and more than 63,000 people were arrested
Consumers to be hit with petrol, diesel and paraffin increases on Wednesday
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Subscription model allows users to pay for the use of solar equipment using tokens through its own platform
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
World Bank will release a separate damage estimate for Syria on Tuesday
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
There’s a saying that when something seems too good to be true it usually is. Unfortunately, that applies to the 2023 national budget, which has received plaudits but on closer inspection provides a misleading picture of SA’s fiscal health.
On the face of it the budget accelerates the pace of fiscal consolidation while also saving Eskom, avoiding tax increases, protecting pro-poor spending, and channelling more funds towards infrastructure and front-line services...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Budgetary sleight-of-hand hides true fiscal picture
Accounting treatment of Eskom bailout creates misleading picture of state of public finances
There’s a saying that when something seems too good to be true it usually is. Unfortunately, that applies to the 2023 national budget, which has received plaudits but on closer inspection provides a misleading picture of SA’s fiscal health.
On the face of it the budget accelerates the pace of fiscal consolidation while also saving Eskom, avoiding tax increases, protecting pro-poor spending, and channelling more funds towards infrastructure and front-line services...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.