CLAIRE BISSEKER: Budgetary sleight-of-hand hides true fiscal picture

Accounting treatment of Eskom bailout creates misleading picture of state of public finances

28 February 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

There’s a saying that when something seems too good to be true it usually is. Unfortunately, that applies to the 2023 national budget, which has received plaudits but on closer inspection provides a misleading picture of SA’s fiscal health.

On the face of it the budget accelerates the pace of fiscal consolidation while also saving Eskom, avoiding tax increases, protecting pro-poor spending, and channelling more funds towards infrastructure and front-line services...

